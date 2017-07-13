Plan to hire science, math teachers flops

By Sharon Sauwa TheCitizenTz ssauwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has failed to get new teachers for science and maths subjects and lab technicians for the second time now to complement the number of employees required through an employment permit issued in April for graduates of 2015 backwards.

Speaking, while announcing employment opportunities for the second time, the minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government or Tamisemi), Mr George Simbachawene, said the employment announcement for science and maths teachers and lab technicians’ plan was to employ 4,129 teachers, but only 3,081 of them were employed.

“After verification of certificates in phase two for graduates of 2015 and backwards, 381 teachers in phase two and 137 lab technicians were shortlisted and posted to their working stations.

Because of this, 519 teachers and technicians are still needed.

“They are required to report to offices of directors of councils, where the schools to which they have been posted are and thereafter to the schools. All selected teachers are required to report from July 17-31 this year,” insisted the minister.

The teachers and technicians are required to go with their original Form Four and Six certificates of results, including teachers’ training certificates of relevant grades and birth certificates.

“Their working stations are secondary schools to which they have been posted and not to the councils and there will not be transfers within a region or a council,” he clarified.