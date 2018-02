By Happy Lazaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Informal settlements in the sprawling Arusha city would soon be surveyed by town planners with the view to upgrade them and stop degenerating into slums.

One of the firms contracted for the job is Husea whose CEO Renny Chiwa said surveyors – who will undertake the job – have been trained for the task.