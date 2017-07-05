Plans afoot to set up bureau in bid to boost Tanzania tourism

By (Majuto Omary)

The government plans to introduce the National Convention Bureau to boost tourism. Arusha International Conference Centre board chairman Ladislaus Komba told a seminar here yesterday that many countries had raised their tourism performance through international meetings which their participants are tourists automatically. He named Rwanda, Kenya, and South Africa whose tourism blossomed through international conferences. AICC and the Tanzania Tourist Board have been given the task to ensure the programme starts. (Majuto Omary)

He said big conferences like the World Economic Forum, the African Union Summit and others can increase the number of tourist if the country wins the tender to host them.

“Many countries have been generating income through international conferences. Tanzania can also do the same due to the international conference centers we have and rich tourism attraction, with that, AICC and TTB are now in task force to ensure the bureau starts to operate in the country,” said Komba.

TTB board chairman, retired judge, Thomas Mihayo said they will use the rich tourism attraction in the country to attract the international meetings which automatically the participants will turn to be tourists.