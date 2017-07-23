Plastics ban faces hurdle

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government maintained its stance on the proposed ban on plastics yesterday saying the decision to push back the date by which to roll out its plan was only aimed at ensuring that all stakeholders in the chain had their voices heard, and not a sign it could reverse the idea.

In an interview with The Citizen on Sunday after holding a public meeting on the matter in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr January Makamba, the Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office, Union Affairs and Environment, said “only a few stakeholders were consulted” before his announcement in April last year that the ban would be in effect on January 1, this year.

“For the government to arrive at the right decision, opinion from many actors is required,” the minister. In Parliament, Mr Makamba had assured the National Assembly consultations with key stakeholders were underway to push the ban through at the beginning of this year.

Last October, his deputy, Mr Luhaga Mpina, appeared before the parliamentary committee on Industries, Trade and Environment, and told manufacturers to adopt new technologies of making decomposed bags or shut down their businesses pending the ban.

Manufacturing and using plastic bags with width of below 50 microns will not be allowed in the country under the proposed ban, which is aimed at protecting the environment from pollution.

According to the minister, studies show that if the use of plastic bags is not controlled in the country, there’s a danger that by 2050, there will be more plastics than fish in Tanzania’s water bodies.

Mr Makamba said the government would now use feedback from the public meeting yesterday to take the next step.

The hearing brought together manufacturers of the plastic bags, who are pessimistic of the government’s intentions, and the environmentalists, who are in favour of the ban.

The meeting, according to Mr Makamba, was in fulfillment of the requirements of section 178 (I and II) of the Environmental Management Act of 2004, which requires the consideration of public opinion before making any changes in the sector.

Decision making

“I will present the opinion to my fellow ministers in cabinet for decision making,” he told the participants.

Previous efforts by the government to ban the use of plastic bags in the country, pushed by Mr Makamba’s immediate two predecessors, Dr Binnilith Mahenge and Dr Theresia Huvisa, hit a brick wall.

The semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar and neighbouring Rwanda have already banned the use of plastic bags.

Manufacturers said yesterday a complete ban would negatively impact the economy, employment and revenue.

Mr Joseph Wasonga, a representative from the Plastic Manufacturers of Tanzania (PMAT), suggested that instead of banning the use, manufacturers should be allowed to produce bio-degradable plastic bags that can be decomposed in three months.

Manufacturers are also attempting to convince the authorities that the ban should be executed against imported plastic bags only, arguing that the products are below standard.

PMAT told the parliamentary committee on Environment last October that over 70 per cent of plastic bags in circulation are illegally entering the country from China, Dubai and Kenya.

“PMAT is ready to cooperate with the government on the environmental conservation initiatives; we can even form a joint committee with the ministry, the National Environmental Management Council (NEMC) and city council to ensure the effective implementation of this,” said Mr Wasonga, whose organisation reiterated the willingness of its members to produce better quality plastic bags that meet the new legal requirements.

Revenue flow

According to him, this benefits the government in terms of revenue flow through Value Added Tax (VAT), corporate tax, withholding, excise duty, and service levy – sources of cash that would be lost should their businesses be completely closed.

Mr Mushtak Walij, the PMAT chairman, also told the House committee last October that they had no problem embracing the biodegradable technology, but noted that bringing in chemical additives that makes the bags decompose would increase production costs by between 20 and 25 per cent.

However, environmentalists are not budging. They maintained their stance yesterday that plastic bags should be banned because they are among the biggest factors behind environmental pollution.

“It is never too late, we can start now executing the ban for the betterment of the future generation, it’s unfortunate that the matter has been considered in a political way,” said Dr Rugemeleza Nshala, executive director of Lawyers’ Environmental Action Team (LEAT), a nongovernmental organisation.

He also cited the cancer that Tanzanians face should the country continues allowing the use of plastic bags.

Another participant, Mr Sadick Mgonge, said the negative effects of plastic bags on the environment and human beings were devastating. “The biggest problem is that they (plastic bags) can’t be decomposed; it’s better for people to start using paper bags,” he said.