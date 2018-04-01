Plea to religious leaders on youth

By Lilian Lucas @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Prof Elisante ole Gabriel, has called upon religious leaders to mobilise the youth to effectively exploit opportunities to boost the economy.

Prof Gabriel told the general meeting of academicians and entrepreneurs of the Association of Tanzanian Adventist Professionals and Entrepreneurs on Saturday here that many youth were not courageous enough to grab opportunities for their own well-being.

He urged religious leaders to help change the mindset of such young people while the government would keep on improving the business environment to create employment opportunities.

“We ask religious leaders to cooperate with the government to improve the situation,” he said.

According to him, since President John Magufuli came to power 3,306 industries have been set: 585 of them being large scale and the rest small- and medium-sized.