Plot survey in motion: Lukuvi

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of 100,000 plots will be surveyed across the country before the end of the year, as part of the government’s plan to improve human settlements.

This was revealed by the minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, during a press conference to commemorate World’s Habitat day.

He said by the end of last month, a total of 4,800 plots in Dar es Salaam had been surveyed and their owners had been given Certificates of Customary Right of Occupancy (CCRO). The plots are located in Kimara, Chasimba and Makongo Juu.

“The aim of the ministry and the government at large is to ensure that every citizen is legally secured with land and housing in order to improve standards of living countrywide,” Mr Lukuvi explained.

The minister also revealed that new master plans for Mtwara, Iringa, Tabora, Musoma and Kibaha had already been drafted, while drafts for Arusha town, Singida and Korogwe municipals will be completed soon. According to him, the efforts are in line with this year’s world habitat day theme ‘Housing at the Centre’ which aims at improving, guiding and controlling expansion and improvement of the towns and cities. The theme sensitizes enhancement of seven major areas, including ownership security, availability of services, tools, and infrastructure, housing affordability, livability and reachability.

It also explains the need for surroundings that cater for employment opportunities, social services, social centers as well as cultural sufficiency which promotes the culture of specific areas. Minister Lukuvi added that come June next year, the ministry would conduct an international technology exhibition in Dar es Salaam on new construction and housing technologies that are taking over manual modalities worldwide.