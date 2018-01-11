Police: Two Simanjiro residents allegedly commit suicide

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Simanjiro. Police in Simanjiro District have confirmed two people dead in separate incidents and that both died after allegedly committing suicide, one being a Standard Seven pupil from Mirerani Village.

Manyara regional Police commander Agustino Senga told journalists on Wednesday, January 10, that the body of Neema Achuu, 15, was discovered at Endiamtu Village in Songambele Ward.

He said the schoolgirl was living with her aunt and that she allegedly committed suicide in her room using a wrap cloth.

Mr Senga said the police were still investigating the cause of her death and why she took the alleged decision, so far there is no information at all. Her body has been preserved at Hai District Hospital in Kilimanjaro Region.

He said in another incident, a charcoal maker based at Kidawash Village, Isack Mlokole, 60, allegedly took his own life by strangling himself using a rope tied to a tree branch.

Mr Senga said that police where informed on Wednesday at 10am and upon arrival at the crime scene, they found the hanging body and a plastic bag on the ground.

“Inside the plastic bag allegedly left by the deceased, we found a message saying he had decided to kill himself and no one should be disturbed or questioned about his death. He had then allegedly signed it,” said Mr Senga.