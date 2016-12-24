Police admit to shoot, kill 2 Moro residents

By Patrick Kisembo; @TheCitizenTz; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro: It was not thugs but policemen who shot dead two people and injured one in Morogoro Rural District on Wednesday night.

Yesterday, The Citizen reported that an armed gang whose members could not be identified immediately raided Kisaki Village in Morogoro Rural District, killing two people and injuring another person seriously on Wednesday night.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Ulrich Matei told reporters yesterday it was actually law enforcers who shot at the three villagers.

He said police fired shots into the air, but stray bullets killed two men and injured the third in his left arm.

According to him, on Monday a team from the Police Headquarters in Dar es Salaam and other members from Morogoro was sent to Kisaki to arrest suspected hardcore criminals.

He said the police officers arrived at the village on December 21 at 07pm to arrest Mr Ushindani Salum, Mr Ally Ngohamweru and Mr Mussa Bakari.

However, before arresting them on Wednesday, villagers became suspicious of the strangers.

He said upon realising that they wanted to arrest three men, they gathered to block police officers from doing so.

Some of the officers were in police uniforms and others in civilian dresses.

Mr Matei said the law enforcers told the villagers that they were police officers on duty. “Some villagers dispersed. But some refused, blocked the road using electric poles and vowed that they would allow the officers to leave the area. They even started pelting the law enforcers with stones.”

He said one policeman was injured in his leg and the windscreen was smashed.

“They ignored police warnings and shouted at law enforcers, calling them names. It was when police fired 22 bullets into the air, but some of them killed Daudi Simon and Ally Saidi Mtengani and injured Juma Malekela. The latter is being treated at the Morogoro Referral Hospital,” he said.

The acting village chairman, Mr Yusuf Basho, said Simon and Mtengani were buried on Thursday.

However, he said the policemen had not reported to the local government office upon their arrival at the village. It was when a crowd milled around them that they said they were law enforcers on duty.

Former village leader Ismail Salehe Ng’anji said the crowd was huge — of about 5,000- 6,000 people armed with traditional weapons. Some carried stones.

He claimed the angry villagers had ordered petrol to be brought at the area to burn the strangers and their vehicles.