Police advised to change mindset

By ladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has urged police officers to change their mindsets on Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases and give importance to reported such cases as they would with other kinds.

This was said yesterday during the opening of a two day training to the Regional Police Commanders on how to handle cases of violence against women and children.

The workshop was organised through collaboration between Child Dignity Forum (CDF) and The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). “The police as a law enforcement authority should handle GBV cases just as we do handle gun violence cases because no crime is less important than the other,” he said. He added that a Gender Response Reporting System has been set to store and provide information on GBV against women and Children and other criminal cases.

“I hope the commanders will use the training they receive by ensuring the cases of violence against women and children are handled well so that we’ll have zero such incidents,” he said.

Furthermore, Ms Christine Kwayu, who is the assistant Representative from UNFPA said there was the need to put further investment on gender desk in each police station right now not all stations have gender desks.

“Right now the challenge is most stations have no specific room for a police officer to be able to speak in private with an alleged victim of gender violence,” said Ms Kwayu adding that gender desks in Zanzibar need to be given more support because they still lag behind.

For his part, CDF executive director Koshuma Mtengeti said they were working together with the police in each region to ensure that violence crimes against women and children are abolished treated with dignity in the community.