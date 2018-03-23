Police among most corrupt institutions, minister says

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has admitted that police is among the most corrupt public institutions, which should be cleaned up.

This was said on Wednesday by the minister for State in President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mr George Mkuchika during a ceremony to confer leadership certificates on public leaders.

During the function, a total of 30 senior police officers were granted Postgraduate Diploma certificates in leadership, which organised by the Uongozi Institute.

He said the programme of providing leadership training to public servants was going in tandem with public service reforms, adding that the officers have received something valuable not just for the government, but also for themselves.

“Worldwide, the police force mirrors the image of the nation, so we want you to go and put into action what you have learnt in the past one year. It should serve to improve your service to public, but also solve corruption issues that ruin your respect,” he said.

Mr Mkuchika said report from various NGOs including Repoa and Twaweza showed that corruption is slightly declining, adding that the police force still faces a tall order to clear their image.

Uongozi Institute Chief Executive Officer Prof Joseph Semboja said the second group with 32 participants that will includes senior government officials from various ministries and public agency will start the same course by the end of March.

“We are pleased to note that 97 per cent of the police officers who began the training graduated. This has been an intensive and challenging programme and the discipline and commitment they have shown is a true testament of their leadership capacity,” said Prof Semboja.

He said the leadership course started last April, calling on the graduates to utilise the knowledge they have gained in a meaningful way. The first group graduates comprises of senior police officers who were selected from different regions.