Police arrest 25 sex workers, 22 illegal immigrants

By Raisa Said @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Police in Tanga Region have arrested 25 women over claims of engaging in commercial sex.

Briefing reporters on Saturday, February 3, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Edward Bukombe said the women were arrested in separate incidents in various places of the city.

He said prostitution is prohibited in the country and therefore anybody involving themselves in the business will be dealt with according to the law.

“Anybody found prostituting, will be arrested and taken to court,” he said.

He said that the Police Force was currently in patrol searching for anybody involving themselves in the illegal business either in Tanga Region or other parts of the country.

Meanwhile in another development, Police has also arrested 22 illegal immigrants who were hiding in various parts including Horohoro in Mkinga District and Amboni Mikocheni in Tanga City.