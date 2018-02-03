Saturday, February 3, 2018

Police arrest 25 sex workers, 22 illegal immigrants

Advertisement
By Raisa Said @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Police in Tanga Region have arrested 25 women over claims of engaging in commercial sex.

Briefing reporters on Saturday, February 3, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Edward Bukombe said the women were arrested in separate incidents in various places of the city.

He said prostitution is prohibited in the country and therefore anybody involving themselves in the business will be dealt with according to the law.

“Anybody found prostituting, will be arrested and taken to court,” he said.

He said that the Police Force was currently in patrol searching for anybody involving themselves in the illegal business either in Tanga Region or other parts of the country.

Meanwhile in another development, Police has also arrested 22 illegal immigrants who were hiding in various parts including Horohoro in Mkinga District and Amboni Mikocheni in Tanga City.

He said that the illegal immigrants will be taken to court to answer charges of entering the country without lawful permission.

advertisement

In The Headlines

5  hours ago

Halt Kinondoni campaigns to honour Kingunge: Zitto

ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe has urged political parties currently campaigning for the

5  hours ago

Rugemarila denies receiving treatment at Muhimbili

Dar es Salaam. City businessman James Rugemarila has dismissed claims by the prosecution side

  • News
    Mwigulu calls for patriotism during National ID registration  
  • News
    Go back to your countries, RC orders illegal immigrants  
  • News
    Pangani unveils Sh16bn budget for 2018/19  
  • News
    Parents failing to take children to school face arrest  