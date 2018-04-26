Police arrest 9 people in connection with demos in Dar

By Fortune Francis @theCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam have arrested 9 people in connection with participating in demonstrations.

Dar es Salaam special zone police commander, Lazaro Mambosasa told MCL Digital on April 26 the demonstrators were nabbed at Samora Avenue in Central Business District of Dar es Salaam,

“We have arrested 9 people suspected to be participating in demos. One of them is a student of Kilimanjaro College at Mwenge suburb. This student was carrying placards showing indeed it was a planned demonstration,’’ said Mr Mambosasa.

“We are interrogating eight others. Action will be taken after interrogating them,’’ he added.