Police arrest four suspected vandals

By Hawa Mathias @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Police have arrested four people for allegedly vandalising Sh13.8 million infrastructure of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) in Rungwe District.

The suspects were caught by police officers and Tanesco workers.

Tanesco regional manager Benedict Bahati alleged yesterday that the suspects were found in possession of 57 electric poles and 27 meters.

According to him, the suspects were arrested after authorities were tipped off that some people were secretly connecting power to households at Isebe and Isajilo villages in Rungwe District.

“We went there, and the suspects were shocked to be arrested in connection with the possession of electric meters and poles. We need them to tell us where they got them and how because those are the government properties.”

He warned against vandalising the company’s infrastructure and called upon state organs to take tough measures against the culprits to serve a lesson to others.