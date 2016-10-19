Police arrest more than 15 'Panya Road'

By By Hellen Nachilongo @ThecitizenTz newthes@itizecn.co.tz

Dares Salaam. Tanzania Police Force Wednesday arrested more than 15 members of the teenage armed gang group known as Panya Road after a special operation conducted in Mbagala in Temeke Municipality.

Temeke Senior Assistance Commissioner (SAC) Gilles Muroto said yesterday at a press briefing that the suspects were arrested at Sabasaba area in Mbagala at 17 hours on 15 October this year.

“Last Saturday we managed to arrest about five youths however before arriving on the scene we found one Kelvin Ally (14) had already died on the spot after a mob attack and was set fire by wananchi for stealing from people who were passing around that area,” he said.

On that fateful day, the gung men were coming from a music festival show in Zakhem where a certain media house organized a talent show to lift talents for youths.

He added that another suspects Selemani Hamis (16) died in theatre at Temeke hospital where he died while undergoing a minor operation and Faraji Suleiman (19) has been transferred at Muhimbili National Hospital since his condition is still critical.

However, he explained that among the suspects Isack Ernest, who they thought had died, was taken to the mortuary but after few minutes in the morgue, the suspect wake- up after interrogation he managed to mention his fellows’ suspects. Hamis Mponda (18) was released after discharged and is among other arrests.

“So far we have arrested all Isaak’ accomplice upon arresting them they were found with a flag with two houses drawn on it, several boys holding machetes trying to chase police officers,” he said.

Among other things that were drawn on the flag were several people been beaten with others hands been chopped off also several words written such as new nation (Taifa Jipya), hardship continues (Makali Yanaendelea).

“It is very disappointing that the suspects are very young and most of them are supposed to be in school but unfortunately very few still go school” he said.

According to child law of 2009 article 7, 9 parents and guardians are responsible to ensure that children grow under good supervision and should not be kept in environment that endanger children lives.

He explained that child law of 2009 article 14 states that any parent who will fail to implement it will be taken to court and sentenced for six months or pays a fine of Sh5 million.

However, this shows that most parents have failed to take care of therefore we will apprehend parents for failing to take care of their children.

In view of this, Ernest added that on Saturday they were coming watching a festival show from Zakhem with his friends however, his friends were telling him that they are going to eat today no matter what.

“But I told them that I’m not going to eat anything if guys will eat just instead they started laughing at him and them he was fearful,” he said.

From there he parted ways with his friend few seconds he heard people shouting thieves, thieves… after he did not know what happened only to be found in morgue without cloths.

Meanwhile, Mr Ernest the father of Isack Ernest said that he was at home watching football between Simba Sports team and Kagera Sugar when he received a phone call from unknown man that telling him that his child had died.

Therefore he requested to go Temeke hospital to go and identify the body when he arrived at the hospital he could not find his body however he went to the police it is where he found his son.

“Yes my son informed me that he was going for a music show at Zakhem and allowed him because I know my son was not a thieve and I’m surprised, “he said.