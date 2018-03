By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizentz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Three Tanzanian businessmen have been arrested by a multiagency security team for smuggling heroin worth Sh90 million into the country.

The suspects were arrested around 1am Friday at a Mombasa hotel.

They are accused of transporting 30 kilograms of heroin in a Mombasa bound bus from Tanzania through the Lunga Lunga border.

The drugs were hidden in three large suitcases filled with clothes.

The three men, all in their forties, will be arraigned in court later today, police said.