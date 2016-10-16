Police block CUF meeting in Mtwara on security grounds

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Police in Newala District were yesterday forced to suspend an internal meeting of CUF leaders on fears that it could have degenerated into chaos because of dispute involving two camps within the Opposition party.

Police blocked the meeting following what they called indications of imminent clash between leaders who support embattled party chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba against a rival camp backing reigning secretary general Seif Sharif Hamad.

Tandahimba Member of Parliament Katani Katani, who is also member of the CUF national governing council, confirmed that the police had taken the move noting that they were saddened by it as it was unwarranted.

“We had secured permits to conduct the meeting but an hour before it begun we received a message that the meeting has been cancelled by police for security concerns,” he said.

He said as if that was not enough police arrived at the building where they were planning to hold their meeting and started to disperse the people. The lawmaker hinted that the meeting was called off after some members who support Prof Lipumba lobbied to the law enforcement organ to have their meeting annulled. Things are not well in Newala. We had sent a report that we will hold an internal meeting and we were okayed only to be dispersed by the police as we were about to begin,” he said.

In another development, CUF secretary general Hamad yesterday assured party supporters that efforts to amicably resolve the political stalemate in Zanzibar were promising. Speaking with hundreds of supporters after praying at Kihinani Mosque in Magharibi A District, Mr Hamad hinted that the efforts involved international mediation teams.

“If you want to know where we have reached with efforts to reconcile I can tell you that we have reached a very promising stage despite efforts by some people to derail them,” he said.