Police confirms murder of Chadema councillor

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Police in Morogoro have confirmed the murder of Namwawala Ward councillor Godfrey Lwena, a member of the main opposition Chadema.

Mr Lwena is reported to have been killed by yet unidentified men on Thursday night, February 22 at his home in Nawamala Ward, Mlimba constituency.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Ulrich Matei said the police are continuing with investigations.

“It is true that he was murdered, and we are investigating the incident,” he said. “The police are open to receiving any information from members of the public that may help us.”