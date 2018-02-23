Friday, February 23, 2018

Police confirms murder of Chadema councillor

The late Namwawala Ward councillor Godfrey

The late Namwawala Ward councillor Godfrey Lwena 

In Summary

  • Mr Lwena is reported to have been killed by yet unidentified men on Thursday night, February 22 at his home in Nawamala Ward, Mlimba constituency.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Police in Morogoro have confirmed the murder of Namwawala Ward councillor Godfrey Lwena, a member of the main opposition Chadema.

Mr Lwena is reported to have been killed by yet unidentified men on Thursday night, February 22 at his home in Nawamala Ward, Mlimba constituency.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Ulrich Matei said the police are continuing with investigations.

“It is true that he was murdered, and we are investigating the incident,” he said. “The police are open to receiving any information from members of the public that may help us.”

 

 


advertisement

In The Headlines

EU condemns rise of political-related violence and intimidation in Tanzania

The European Union (EU) has condemned the rise of political-related violence and intimidation in

5  hours ago

Gone too soon: Akwilina laid to rest

 The body of  Akwilina Akwiline has been laid to rest at her home village  of Marangu in Rombo

  • News
    Magufuli meets Kenyatta to discuss trade row  
  • News
    EAC budgets Sh175.5 trillion for infrastructure projects  
  • News
    S.Sudan infrastructure projects gets EAC nod  