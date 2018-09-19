Police continues to hold 19 Chadema agents

By Fortune Francis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 19 people thought to be agents of the opposition Chadema are still being help by the police force, following the parliamentary by-election for Ukonga Constituency.

Speaking to MCL Digital on September 19, lawyer Alex Massaba, who is defending the suspects, said his clients, who were agents, were arrested at different polling stations and taken to Stakishari Police Station, where they were held.

“All the suspects were agents who were arrested in the morning before they were taken to Stakishari Police Station. When we attempted to free them, they were denied bail and today they have been shifted to the main police station,” said Massaba.

According to Massaba, the suspects include Emmanuel Mbwilo,Peter Wambura, Linus Yusufu, Levy Nchimbi, Anaeli Tinda, Michael Benjamin, Ipsamu Hussein, Kalokola Masihi, Ulimwengu Bangeka and Stella Makilagi

He named the others as Rosemary Mkude, Mohamed Seifu, Anili Mohamed, Yusufu Jawa, Juma Saidi, Abduli Masheli, Imani Mshioka, Edsoni Kwigize and Deo Soko.