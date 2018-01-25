Police directed to arrest four people over poaching

Dodoma. Natural Resources and Tourism minister Hamisi Kigwangalla has given a seven-day ultimatum to Police Force to arrest four people accused of taking part in poaching failure of which he will report the matter to President John Magufuli.

Mr Kigwangala says the police have all the information of the accused, who are alleged to have conspired and killed a foreign national at Oysterbay in Dar es Salaam, last year.

According to him, however, the police have been hesitant to take action against the culprits.

The minister has also given a seven-day ultimatum to directors of hunting firms and one official of the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) to appear before a special probe team that he will form for questioning about various accusations facing them.