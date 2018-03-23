Police grill Chadema leaders

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe and four other party officials yesterday reported at Central Police Station for further questioning in connection with the February 16 demonstrations in the city.

Apart from Mr Mbowe, others were secretary-general Vincent Mashinji, deputy secretaries-general John Mnyika (Mainland) and Mr Salum Mwalimu (Zanzibar) and Serengeti Zone chairman John Heche.

Two MPs – Ms Halima Mdee (Kawe) and Ms Ester Matiko (Tarime Urban) – did not report for questioning despite having been summoned. They both cited “unforeseen circumstances” for their absence.

While Mr Mbowe, Dr Mashinji and Mr Mwalimu were released earlier in the day, Mr Mnyika and Mr Heche continued being questioned, with police seeking to know why they did not report on March 16 as earlier directed.

The two were said to have “ignored” the directive without giving any reason.

According to their lawyer, Mr Frederick Kihwelo, the duo were supposed to record a statement to commit themselves that they would report at the police station on March 27.

“The police asked the two leaders, who didn’t report previously, to remain behind for further questioning,” disclosed Mr Kihwelo.

Meanwhile, police want Ms Mdee and Ms Matiko arrested for failing to comply with the summons.

“Although they stated why they were unable to attend the questioning, police maintained that the two lawmakers have to be arrested,” the lawyer said.