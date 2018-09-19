Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Police hold civilian on allegation of wearing TPDF uniform

 

By Julieth Ngarabali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kibaha. Police are holding a Morogoro resident on allegation of wearing a military uniform while he is a civilian.

The 22-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, September 19, at Kibaha Kwa Mathias after Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) and police officers became suspicious of him.

Coast Region Police Commander Wankyo Nyigesa said the suspect was travelling from Morogoro to Dar es Salaam aboard a bus.

"We ordered him to disembark for interrogation. He confirmed that he wasn’t a TPDF officer. He was then taken to the central police station for detailed questioning,” he said.

Police said during the preliminary questioning, the suspect revealed that the uniform belonged to his late grandfather.

He is alleged to have said he dreamt of becoming a soldier.

"He will be arraigned when we complete the questioning and investigation,” he said.

He called upon civilians to stop using uniforms and other regalia belonging to security organs.

Mr Nyigesa urged those possessing such items to surrender them to law enforcers.

 

