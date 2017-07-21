By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Some of the journalists who covered the Monday press conference of Chief Legal Officer for Chadema Tundu Lissu have on Friday been questioned by police.

Mr Lissu who is a Singida East Chadema MP and President of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) in that press conference, appealed to the international community to cut financial support to President Magufuli’s administration as efforts to press respect for principles of democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

The government through the Director of Information Services, Dr Hassan Abbas, was dismayed by the remarks which he said were inflammatory.

A journalist with a Swahili daily newspaper Tanzania Daima, Ibrahim Yamola, has been interrogated by people who identified themselves as police at the newspaper’s offices.

“They (police) earlier wanted me to report to the Central Police Station, but we later agreed that they should come to our offices thus they came and asked me questions about the press conference,” he said.

Yamola said the police probed him on the words said by Lissu and how they published the story the next day.