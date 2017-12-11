Police killed in shootout with gangster

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. A police officer has been killed in a fire exchange between the police and a man believed to be a gangster from Sabasaba Village in Butiama District on Sunday, November 10.

Mara regional police commander Jaffari Mohamed confirmed the incident, saying it took place at Irimba Village at 1pm.

He named the fallen police as Mr Ephraim Lazaro Fredy, who died on the way to hospital after he was shot by Mr Mbogo James alias China, who was also killed later.

He explained that the police had gone to the village to the arrest the man, who had escaped from prison, where he was detained for allegedly armed robbery about one month ago.

He said he was found in illegal possession of an SMG and was linked to different armed robbery incidents in Mara Region and other regions in the country.

Mr Mohamed said after he escaped from prison the police launched investigation and they were tipped off about where he was hiding at the village and so they went to arrest him.

He noted that after they arrived they went direct to the house in which he was living and before entering it, the man came out and shot the police and wounded him severely on different parts of his body. He was then rushed to hospital, but died on the way due to severe bleeding.

Then, the accused tried to escape, but he was shot by the police on different parts of his body. However, he managed to escape for some time. The police started hunting for him at the village and he was found hiding in a bush a few kilometres from the house he was living.