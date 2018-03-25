Police nab two highway robbers in Coast region

By Sanjito Msafiri @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Coast Region. Police have arrested two people out of six who had blocked the road by laying a felled tree across it and robbed people of money and other property as they were seeking to pass by.

Apparently, the two were part of the gang of robbers who, after the robbery, ran away – only to return to the scene pretending to be Good Samaritans coming to the help the robbery victims. That was when they were arrested by the police!

The incident occurred at night on Friday, March 23, in the Mbwewe area of Bagamoyo district in the Coast/Pwani administrative region.

Narrating the developments at the Mbwewe police station, some of the victims said that the armed robbers who blocked the road by a huge tree demanded money and other possessions, threatening to ‘butcher’ them if their orders were ignored.

"We were travelling to Arusha to attend a funeral. They searched us and robbed us of monies and properties, including mobile phones,” said Mr Ismail Meshilieki, one of the robbery victims.

In the event, he said, they were forcibly relieved of about Sh800,000 from their car. The robbers then went on to systematically rob other people in their vehicles – after which they scampered off into the bush with the loot.

According to him, a few minutes later, one of the robbers surprisingly returned to the scene pretending to be a Good Samaritan who came to help them.

"I identified him and I told my colleagues that he was among the robbers, but he just as soon vanished again!

“A little late, the police arrived on the scene – and, surprisingly again, another of the robbers had returned to the scene, and was nonchalantly robbing people on the other side of the road,” Mr Meshilieki said.

"People were already beating him up, and when we heard the screaming, we went to the spot. The police also arrived just in time to arrest the culprit and save him from mob justice.”

Another ‘witness’ of the incident, Mr Peter Kilango – who was travelling to Dar es Salaam from Kilimajaro region and had to stop at the scene – said he ran into the nearest bush to save his life and belongings after the robbers wirlding machetes approached him.

"A long queue of motor vehicles forced us to stop at the road block. But when I saw the machetes-wielding men, I left the car and dashed to the bush,” he said, revealing that he returned to his car after the police came on the scene.

Addressing the media at the scene, the Coast regional police commander, Mr Jonathan Shana, said more than five people called the police on their ’phones to report the highway robbery.