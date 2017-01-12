Thursday, January 12, 2017

Police net Sh23bn on city roads

A police officer prepares a fine receipt for an

A police officer prepares a fine receipt for an alleged traffic offender at Mwenge in Dar es Salaam on Monday. PHOTO | ERICKY BONIPHACE 

In Summary

By Dunstan Mhilu TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone has collected Sh23.7 billion from motorists in penalties for several traffic offences last year.

This was revealed yesterday by Assistant Commissioner of Police who is also the Dar es Salaam Zonal Traffic Officer, Mr Awadhi Haji, during an exclusive interview.

He said that some people think that the traffic police are doing business when collecting fines. “It’s our duty to deal with all people who violate road safety laws...we are not doing any business.

Everyone who violates the law should be penalised accordingly regardless their status,” Mr Haji said. However, he added, that the operation of checking the validity of driving licences is reasonable and sustainable since it is unlawful to drive without one.

