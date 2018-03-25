Sunday, March 25, 2018

Police officer dies after hitting pedestrian

 

The incident occurred Friday on March 23 in the evening along the Singida-Babati highway when the police officer was going to work.

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Babati. A police officer at Babati Police Station has died after a bicycle he was riding on hit a pedestrian, Manyara Regional Police Commander Agostino Senga has confirmed.

The deceased, Boniface Masunga (32), who hit the pedestrian, Awadh Ashraf (20), fell on his head and died instantly. Both are residents of Babati Town.

Mr Senga said the incident occurred after the pedestrian entered the main road without paying attention to the road safety signals.

“He was not careful of the road. So, he was hit by a bicycle that was being ridden by the deceased,” said the RPC.

According to him, the police was coming from his home to the office while the pedestrian, who is among the contractors at Babati Hospital, was coming from the site.

In the accident that has claimed the life of the police officer, the pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

The regional police boss said the body of the deceased was preserved at Mrara hospital in Babati before it was transported to Sengerema District, Mwanza Region, for burial.

The RPC called upon Manyara residents to be careful of using roads to avoid unnecessary accidents.

