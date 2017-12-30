Police officer’s body found hanging from ceiling in Ukerewe

By Jovither Kaijage TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ukerewe. A police officer based at Nansio Police Station in Ukerewe District, Mwanza Region, Mr John Kalongola, has been found hanging from a mosquito net at his home on Friday, December 29.

Mwanza regional Police commander Ahmed Msangi said the body of the deceased has been preserved at the Ukerewe District Hospital and that after the completion of investigations the body would be transported to deceased’s home village in Iringa Region.

Mr Msangi explained that the body of the deceased was discovered after it started decomposing and therefore giving out a bad smell. Police had to break down the door to the house only to find his body handing from the ceiling.

The RPC said until now it was not clear whether the officer took his own life or who else did it and what the motive was, but the police are still investigations.