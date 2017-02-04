Police suspended pending investigations over drug allegations

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Police Force has suspended 12 police officers who are among those named by Dar es Salaam Regional commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda, in the list of people engaged in drug dealing.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ernest Mangu, told reporters that the officers have been suspended to facilitate investigations against them.

He also said that investigations still continues on a number of artistes who were also named by Mr Makonda and reported at central Police station for interrogation yesterday.