Political party praises Magufuli on his teen mothers’ stand

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Alliance For Democratic Change (ADC) today has said the party supports the directive issued by President Dr John Magufuli not to allow pregnant schoolgirls to resume their studies after giving birth.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday at the party’s’ offices in Buguruni, ADC Deputy Secretary General Ms Queen Sendiga said, teen mothers should find something else to do and not be allowed back to school.

"Whether the pregnancy was planned or not planned, a pregnant school girl should take responsibility to take care of the child for at least two years. Afterwards, she can do something else to earn a living like running a small business or she can join vocational training colleges,” she said.

She added, “In my opinion, if they (teen mothers) will be allowed to resume their studies immediately after giving birth, they will distract other students from finishing the schools.”

At the press conference, the party also requested the government to lift a ban that it imposed against opposition political parties from holding political rallies. The plea was made by the ADC Secretary General Mr Doyo Hassan Doyo. He said the ban was denying political parties in the country to declare their policies and future plans to the majority Tanzanians.

“The political situation in the country isn't encouraging. The government's ban on holding political rallies has affected our activities. Therefore we sincerely request Dr John Magufuli to lift the ban,” he said.

He also called for members of the Civic United Front (CUF) who are led by Mr Maalim Seif and those led by Prof Ibrahim Lipumba to sit down and clear their political differences.