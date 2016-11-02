Poll results case set for hearing

By Rosina John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court will today start hearing the criminal case against persons who allegedly diserminated last year’s General Election results illegally.

The accused including two foreigners are charged with disseminating inaccurate results of last year’s presidential election.

The accused are: Mashinda Mtei, Julius Mwita, Frederick Fussi, Julius Matei, Meshack Mlawa, Anisa Rulanyaga and Kim Hyunwook.

They were arraigned on October 27 last year, charged with three counts including that of disseminating inaccurate information of the General Election results.

It is is alleged that between October 25 and 26, 2015 at various locations within the City, they shared inaccurate and unverified data of the General Election on an online application and other social media platforms.They are accused of publishing the information with intent to mislead the public on the election results.

In the second count facing the two foreigners, Matei and Hyunwook, it was alleged that the Kenyan and Korean respectively, were found at King D Hotel in Kinondoni, collecting and publishing election results without valid work permits.