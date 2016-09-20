Poor grasp leads to gas explosions

By Geofrey Kimani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Increased use of liquefied petroleum gas, according to experts is likely to reduce the impact of environment degradation that is mainly manifested through tree felling.

But lack of wherewithal on how to install the cylinder to a cooking stove can be dangerous to users.

Nelly Kalokola, a resident of Bwiru Ward, Mwanza City is among victims of Liquefied Petroleum Gas users.

She says when she bought an LPG cylinder she had little knowledge about how to install the source of energy to her stove.

She says she bought the cylinder from a vendor, who, unfortunately, did not inform her about the guidelines on how to install the cooking apparatus to the LPG cylinder.

Ms Kalokola notes that she was also not advised on safety measures while using the source of energy for cooking.

According to her, she asked her neighbour to connect the cylinder to the cooking stove, oblivious of her his little knowledge about installation processes.

However, after the connection, she says, she lighted her cooking stove and neither did she know that the rubber tube connecting the cylinder to the cooking stove was loosely fixed to the nozzle.

She says fire sparked from the nozzle point of the cylinder. “There was no firefighting equipment to help her,” she says.

She says that she feared losing all of her valuables including the house. All of a sudden, she got courage to fight the fire bare handed.

She says that she finally succeeded in disconnecting the rubber tube from the cylinder by pushing the roll to the ground floor using a long stick.

Luckily enough, she said, the LPG gas cylinder rolled outside the house where it continued burning while the gas leaking out until it was gone.

She says some of her properties, including a refrigerator, house windows and ceiling were destroyed by fire.

However, she says she sustained some burns and was treated at Sekou-Toure District Hospital in Mwanza City.

Ms Kalokola believes that lack of knowledge on guidelines and safety measures while using the LPG is one of the source s of fire-related incidents.

“Little knowledge on how to use LPG gas cylinders can sometimes result into explosions, fires, loss of property and lives,” says Mwaza regional Fire and Rescue Commander Andrea Mbata.

He says LPG should be used in accordance with certain safety measures to avoid fire- related incidents.

He notes that poor knowledge on taking safety measures is behind LPG accidents.

He says most of the ignored safety measures; include the non-inspection of an LPG cylinder and a cooking stove.

“Thorough inspection can help detect any leakage to the rubber tubes that connect the LPG cylinder to the cooking stoves,” he advises.

He says the leaking parts should be checked regularly and changed periodically, which, he says, many people fail to observe. According to Mr Mbata, people using the LPG should be educated on safety measures.

For example, he says, three family members from Kilimanjaro Region recently died while receiving treatment at KCMC Referral Hospital. The three were burnt after the cooking stove they were using with the LPG energy exploded.

According to the KCMC managing director Dr Giliad Masenga, the deceased are Bernard Mgasa ,28, Gloria Hokororo ,23, and Suzan Salakana.

Dr Masenga said the victims were burnt beyond 60 percent and their chances to survive were very slim.

The fire and rescue boss says Nelly’s plight portrays the image of many people and that the LPG has been marred by accidents due to people’s failure to abide by safety precautions.

He says the LPG is now commonly used for heating and cooking purposes in homes and in industries. He adds that most of the vendors hire people to operate their businesses while they know have little knowledge on how to maintain LPG.

“Most of the sellers of LPG don’t provide guidelines and safety measures to people using LPG because even dealer lack knowledge on how to handle gas cylinders

“Vendors of LPG cylinders are only after money, they don’t care whether those buying commodities are familiar with installation guidelines and safety measures,” he says.

He says most of LPG vendors have not installed firefighting equipment and safety signs at their selling points, which is mandatory.

He notes that most of them sell LPG cylinders in shops alongside dangerous liquids like kerosene, petrol, and diesel.

He says some of the hazardous stuffs can produce heat and cause the LPG cylinders to explode.

According to Oryx Mwanza Depot sales officer Tumaini Nestor, the LPG is increasingly being used in Lake Zone regions for both domestic and industrial use.

He says 6.5 per cent of residents were using the gas as a source of energy for cooking and heating, adding that there were over 500 distributors of Oryx LPG gas cylinders across the region.

He notes that LPG is a petroleum product hence they provide fire and rescue training to their LPG dealers who are supposed to train their customers.

According to him, they also put emphasis on the installation of firefighting equipment at LPG selling points. The fire and rescue boss says LPG cylinders should be kept away from direct heat sources, including fire, sunlight.

“Most of the dealers expose LPG under direct sunlight which is dangerous as it can be a source of explosion,” he says.

One of the LPG cylinder gas entrepreneurs, Mr Stephano Maneke, says he buys cylinders from big dealers who don’t educate him on how to handle the equipment.

Mr Stephano retails LPG cylinders together with other products in his shop at Dampo Ward, along Uhuru Road in Mwanza City.