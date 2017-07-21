Poor policies causing Africa’s brain drain

By Hellen Nachilong’o @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. African states have been advised to come up with policies that will ensure graduates get employed immediately after completing their university education.

The African Development Bank (AFDB) vice president and chief economist, Celestin Monga made the remark on Wednesday at the Alliance for African Partnership (AAP) conference that carried the theme “Putting vision into action together”.

According to him, if the African states could reconsider good education policies, graduates would not be struggling to seek for jobs overseas.

“African graduates have for a long time been struggling get employed after their university studies. There is a mismatch between education and employment in many states, so they are jobless for a long time, they shift their focus on seeking jobs overseas,” said Monga.

He said: “In my own country, Cameroon, there are good polytechnic universities and colleges, but it is unfortunately that even before graduating, students start applying for job overseas.”

He made the remarks when making a keynote speech on “The Future of African Partnership and the Role of the African Development Bank”.

Mr Monga added that should states can formulate apt policies, majority of the graduates will not bother to seek jobs abroad.