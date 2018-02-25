Sunday, February 25, 2018

Pope calls for immediate halt to Syria violence

Pope Francis

Pope Francis 

In Summary

New air strikes hit Eastern Ghouta on Saturday raising the civilian death toll from seven days of intense bombardment to over 500 including more than 120 children, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

Advertisement

Vatican City, Holy See /AFP/. Pope Francis on Sunday called for an immediate end to violence in Syria to allow aid deliveries, especially in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta which has been hit by regime bombardment.

"This February has been one of the most violent (periods) in seven years of conflict," he said during Angelus prayers. "All this is inhuman. One cannot fight evil with another evil." 

"I therefore issue an urgent appeal for an immediate halt to violence to allow access to humanitarian aid -- food and medicines -- and the evacuation of the wounded and sick.

New air strikes hit Eastern Ghouta on Saturday raising the civilian death toll from seven days of intense bombardment to over 500 including more than 120 children, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

The UN Security Council unanimously demanded a 30-day ceasefire in Syria. But the proposal will not apply to "individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated" with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

advertisement

In The Headlines

3  hours ago

Troubled Mbeya legislator to learn his fate

Mbeya Urban legislator will learn his fate tomorrow as the Mbeya resident magistrate court

5  hours ago

VIDEO: 91pc of Dar residents use charcoal as source of energy; report

Even as Dar es Salaam is the main consumer of the country’s electricity, yet 91 per cent of its

  • News
    Construction of Mirerani mines perimeter wall complete  
  • News
    Mnyeti issues ‘controversial’ order to owners of Tanzanite mines  
  • News
    How NGO hopes to help Tanzania tackle infertility  
  • News
    Want to live long? Observe these secretes that a Tanzanian couple share  