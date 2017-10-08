High cost of medicine impediment to fight against cancer

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. High costs of medicines and drugs have been cited as among the challenges in the fight against cancer in the country.

Briefing the journalists today, October 8, the representative of the managing director of Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Ms Stella Rushagara, said there were some patients who do not get proper treatment and medicines because they don’t have not for the same.

"We call for institutions and individuals who can help finance cancer treatment to come out and help patients get appropriate treatment, especially those who cannot afford,” she said.

She said there were some patients who have been abandoned by their families and they sometimes cannot even afford proper food and other social services.

She was thankful to the Lions International club, which has visited and offer gifts to at least 70 cancer patients as part of celebrations of the customer care week.

Ms Agnes Gerald from Mwanza, is among the people who is going through hardships of paying for treatments of her baby boy, Evans, 4.

She said she was admitted with her child in January 2017. The child is nursing eye-cancer. He also has a tumor in the head.

"Surgery was performed on him, but I don't have enough money to get another surgery to remove the tumor," she said.

However, she was thankful to various institutions and individuals who come to visit and help her.

"I would like to extend my thanks to the Lions International Club for visiting us today, and giving some gifts. I also call other institutions and individuals to come and help us," she added.

Speaking to journalists, the Lions International Club district second vice governor, Mr Mustafa Kudrati, urged other institutions and people to come out and assist the cancer patients.