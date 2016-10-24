Power struggles now threaten to split CUF

By Paskal Mbunga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. The Civic United Front (CUF) head office in Tanga District turned into a serious battle ground over the weekend between two factions.

Members of the two factions exchanged blows in a power struggle that threatens to split the party here.

Police in Tanga had to be called to calm down the factions, which had engaged into furious verbal and body confrontations. An unidentified number of people were hurt in the skirmish.

According to the CUF district chairman, Mr Rashid Jumbe, the confrontation began in the morning when the district leadership was preparing to discuss the fate of 12 councillors, who had gone against the opposition party’s directive to boycot all council sessions until the mayoral dispute was settled.

He said the pro-government group organised by the Tanga Member of Parliament, Mr Mussa Mbarouk, rebelled against the move, saying that the chairman (Rashid Jumbe) and his committee had no mandate to scrutinise them. The opposing faction marched out in protest, calling for the chairman to relinquish his post.

The faction, which rallied behind the chairman, continued with the meeting and was about to announce the resolutions of the meeting when the pro-MP faction under Mohamed Haniu, who had been elected deputy Mayor in the polls held in December, last year, ordered the 12 councillors to break down the door leading to the conference room where the meeting was in going on.

The scuffle started began after the rebel opposition started hurling plastic bottles and other objects towards their opponents.

The rebel faction outnumbered the pro-Rashid and managed to occupy the office, and issued ordered the chairman to leave the office within five minutes, saying that they do not recognise him as their chairman.

The police rushed to the scene to restore peace at the tens of people along the 20th street, where the CUF offices are situated, surrouded the area.

The police arrived at the scene in riot gear and dispersed the cheering crowd.

After a few minutes of consultation with the embattled chairman Jumbe, the police picked him to the Chumbageni Central Police Station for interrogation.

The Tanga Regional Police Commander, Mr Benedict Kulyamba, confirmed that the district CUF chairman was being held at the police station for his safety and interrogation.

The party district chairman said the 12 councillors had violated the principles and regulations the party. He said the party would hold a general meeting on October 29 to determine the destiny of the party in the district.