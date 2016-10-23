Pray for peace, solidarity: Pengo

By Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Archbishop of Dar es Salaam Polycarp Cardinal Pengo yesterday urged all Christians in and outside the country to pray for global peace and solidarity.

Cardinal Pendo said this during mass celebrated to launch a shrine of the Virgin Mary worth Sh118 million at Mwenge Parish Church, Dar es Salaam.

“The Virgin Mary is the source of peace and blessings. Therefore, Christians should use the shrine to pray for peace and visitors from abroad should use it to proclaim peace,” he stressed.

According to him, praying for peace will bestow on the faithful blessings from the Almighty God.

“I thank God for allowing me to join you to witness the launch of this shrine because if it were not the mercy of God I would not been with you today due to superseding obstacles,” he said.

For his part, the president of Radio Maria, Mr Humprey Kira, thanked all parishioners and other well-wishers, who worked hard to raise funds for the construction of the shrine.