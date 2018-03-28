Preliminary hearing for TTF’s Malinzi case set for next month

Preliminary hearing for a case involving former top officials of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), who have spent nine months behind bars, will start on April 11, thar.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) prosecutor, Mr Leonard Swai, told Kisutu Senior Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri that investigation in the case was already complete.

Accused of economic sabotage are former TFF president Jamal Emil Malinzi (57), former TFF secretary general Mwesigwa Joas Selestine (46) and former TFF accountant Nsiande Isawayo Mwanga (27).

The accused were arraigned at the court for the first time on June 29, last year, accused of 28 forgery and money laundering counts. Mr Malinzi is facing 28 charges while the other two accused are facing less than four counts.