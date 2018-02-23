Preliminary hearing of Tido Mhando’s case starts

By Tausi Ally @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) director general, Mr TidoMhando, appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court on Friday, February 23, for preliminary hearing of economic sabotage and abuse of power charges facing him.

Mr Mhando is facing five counts relating to abuse of office and causing loss of over Sh887 million to TBC.

A prosecutor from the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Mr Leonard Swai told the court that the case was brought for mention and that further proceedings would follow.

The prosecution alleges that during his days at f TBC, Mr Mhando committed the offences between June 16 and November 16, 2008 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The case was adjourned to February 28.

Mhando, who is currently Azam Media Limited Deputy Managing Director worked with the BBC Swahili Service in the early 2000s before joining TBC as the top boss

Prior to joining the BBC, he worked with the Voice of Kenya (VoK) based in Nairobi and Radio Tanzania Dar es Salaam (RTD).