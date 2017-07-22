Premier Majaliwa orders construction of hospital

By The Citizen Reporter; @TheCitizenTz; news@yz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, has directed Tunduma Town Council administration to divert money earmarked for construction of office to hospital construction project.

Addressing a rally at the area on Friday evening, Mr Majaliwa said that Sh900 million, which was set aside for construction council administration block, should be used to construct the hospital.

“Because health of our people is very crucial in the implementation of our President motto of work and nothing else, I direct that money which was earmarked for office construction should be used to build the hospital,” he said.

He asked council leaders to look for extra Sh126 million for the construction of the health facility. The money was for compensating people who have been shifted from the area earmarked for hospital construction but Premier Majaliwa ordered them to look for another land which does not need compensation.

On the other hand, Mr Majaliwa also directed the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) to prepare drawings for the envisaged hospital and the government will deal with construction of the office block.