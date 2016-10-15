Premier receives Sh26.6m donated to quake victims

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday received Sh26.6 million from four groups, which donated to victims of the September 10 earthquake in Kagera Region.

The groups include the State Mining Corporation (Stamico), Tanzania Personal Secretaries Association (Tapsea), Tanzania Artists’ Network (Shiwata) and petty traders from Kariakoo. Stamico has donated Sh20 million, while Tapsea gave Sh5 million followed by petty traders, who donated clothes and dolls worth Sh2 million. For its part, Shiwata handed over Sh620,000, bedsheets and women clothing.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mr Majaliwa said: “I’m delighted to see Tanzanians supporting their fellow citizens, especially in times of need and this is a sign that we’re fondly united.”

He insisted that all donations contributed by different people and groups across the country were well taken care of and would reach the intended people - the victims.

For his part, the petty traders’ representative, Mr Steven Lusinde, commended President John Magufuli for supporting low income earners, who comprised a large part of Tanzania’s population.

“Although we don’t earn that much, we have seen the importance of assisting our fellow Tanzanians,” he noted.