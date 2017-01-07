Premier smells fishy deals in coal firm operations

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday directed the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) governor, Treasury registrar and Controller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a forensic audit of Tancoal.

Mr Majaliwa made the order after suspecting something fishy over the accounts of the company established in 2008 to undertake coal mining.

Tancoal Energy Limited is a joint venture between the National Development Corporation (NDC) and Intra Energy (Tanzania) Limited (IETL) — the last wholly owned by Intra Energy Corporation of Australia. Speaking after visiting the coal mine and receiving a report on the company activities, Mr Majaliwa said the audit should focus on establishing if the income and expenditure reports of Tancoal were genuine.

He said among other things, CAG would be required to go through Tancoal accounts since 2011 when the company started production.

“Apart from CAG, the BoT governor should also satisfy himself if money which was directed to the company was spend appropriately,” he said.

In his queries, Mr Majaliwa wanted to know why Tancoal has not paid dividends to NDC which owns 30 per cent of the company stake alongside Intra Energy Limited which owns the remaining 70 percent of shares.

“Reports which I have show that you have been producing coal each year and in 2013 you planned to produce 50,000 tonnes but you did more than that. The auditor says the company has made profit, why didn’t you pay dividends?” he asked the NDC managing director Mlingi Mkucha.

“In December 2013 you sold 39,000 tonnes to textile mills, 2,000 tonnes to a Zambia cement factory and in November 2013 you entered into an agreement to sell 165,000 tonnes to a Tanzanian cement company and you sold all these tonnes. But your financial statements show that you made a loss on those years. Why? You are saying dividend is given when a company makes a profit. You exceeded your targets and yet you reported a loss in that financial year.” He also ordered Mr Mkucha to state why when he was the NDC company secretary approved a contract for Tancoal to pay management fee to directors in Australia while they were not part of the firm’s team involved in daily operations.

He also wanted to know why former NDC managing director Gideon Nassari served as a member of the Tancoal Board of Directors at the same time sitting on the Intra Energy Corporation board while he was also serving as NDC CEO.

“You were NDC company secretary tand you knew it and you did not see anything wrong with that. Or you failed to raise an alarm because he was your boss?” he asked.