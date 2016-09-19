Preps in place for project to end Arusha water shortage

By Happy Lazaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Water rationing in Arrusha will soon be history after the commencement of a Sh. 476 billion project by the Arusha Urban Water Supply Authority (AUWSA).

All is set for the project’s take off, whose features will include laying new pipes for clean water and sewerage in various parts of the fast-growing city whose population is currently estimated at over 700,000.

Speaking during a meeting of stakeholders in the water sector, the AUWSA director general, Eng Ruth Koya, said upon completion, the water needs of Arusha would be met by 100 per cent.

She added that the entire Arusha city will have a new sewage pipeline under the project being funded through a loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

“Leaking sewage pipes is an eyesore and a health hazard to the residents of the city. We will lay a new network of pipes,” Eng Koya said.

She added that funds for the massive overhaul of the water supply system has been received, the major civil works would be implemented over the next three years, and a contractor picked for the job was already at the site.

Under the multi-billion shilling project, three stand-by power generators would be purchased and installed to ensure uninterrupted water supply even during electricity interruptions. She elaborated that people who have built houses on the existing water pipelines should pull down their structures and that they would not be compensated because they invaded the sites without permission from the water authority or the city council.