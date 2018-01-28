JPM pays last respect to Judge Kisanga

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli was among the distinguished guests who paid their last respects to the departed Court of Appeal Judge Robert Kisanga in Dar es Salaam this morning.

Retired Judge Robert Kisanga died on Tuesday this week at Regency Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment.

The President left the funeral house at around 11:00am after paying his last respects during an event that saw Minister for Legal and Constitutional Affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabuki leading hundreds of mourners in paying last respects to Judge Robert Kasanga at the Msasani Lutheran Church before his body gets taken to Mbokomu Village in Moshi for burial.

Apart from President Magufuli, other distinguished guests present at the place was Chief Judge Prof Ibrahim Juma, Former Prime Minister Joseph Warioba, Retired Judge Mark Bomani as well as former President Benjamin Mkapa's wife, Anna Mkapa.