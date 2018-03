By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has revoked the appointment of National Housing Corporations chairperson Ms Blandina Nyoni effective from today.

The President has also dissolved NHC board of directors.

A statement released by the directorate of presidential communication indicates that a new board will be appointed in the near future.

No reason was given as to why the board was dissolved.