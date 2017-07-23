By Janeth Joseph @The CitizenTz news@tz.nationamedia.com

Siha: President John Magufuli has fulfilled his promise that he made during the presidential campaign of donating medical equipment to Siha District Hospital.

He also donated Sh250 million for the construction a maternity ward at the hospital.

Handing over the donations on behalf of the President over the weekend, is the Kilimanjaro Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Eng. Aisha Amour, who thanked the President for fulfilling his promise. Saying the donations would help curb one of the challenges facing the district hospital.

“The completion of the maternity department building, will help in addressing the challenge which faced the hospital from the increasing numbers of emergency patients”, she said.

She said the regional authority also handed over on behalf of President Magufuli, 20 mattreses, 20 beds, five maternity ward beds and 40 bed sheets at the hospital, all worth shs. 16.2 million.

“We at the regional administration do congratulate President Magufuli for his donations which would help address the challenge of the shortage of treatment equipment’s, a situation which has been haunting the Siha district hospital for too long”, she said.

From his side the Siha District Medical Officer, Andrew Method, hailed the President for his efforts on improving the health sector in the country include in the Siha district.

Commenting on the challenges facing the district, Mr Method said it included the shortage of health specialists which among the causes was those who were subject to holding fake certificates.

“We do have a shortage of 408 attendants, we now have only 188 workers in the district and 20 of them were affected by the issue related to fake certificates”, he said.

Mr Method said despite of the challenges, the district also had some achievements which included the reduction of maternal deaths within the district.

“The maternal deaths have been reduced to five deaths in every 1,000 live births, this is below the national level statistics”, he said.