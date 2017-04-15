President Magufuli flags off Magomeni housing project

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President Magufuli has laid a foundation stone for the Magomeni residential housing project which will accommodate more than 640 residents of the area whose land has been taken for the project.

Speaking during the ceremony to lay a foundation stone today, Dr Magufuli reiterated his promise that people who have shifted to allow for the land to be used for the project will stay in the houses for five years without paying rent.

He noted that the project was a result of the government cost cutting initiatives.

“Money which we have saved elsewhere has been partly used to finance this project… and to ensure that we get value for money we have decided to contract TBA –Tanzania Building Agency) to carry out the project. Otherwise, if we have contracted a private firm the cost of the project would have been too high,” he said.