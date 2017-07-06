By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Justice John Ruhangisa of the High Court of Tanzania has taken an early bow from the bench, it was reported Thursday. No reason was given for the early retirement.

A statement from the State House said President John Magufuli has accepted a request for an early retirement from the Judge currently stationed in Shinyanga.

Prof Ruhangisa, whose name appeared on the list of people who reportedly received millions of shillings from the Tegeta escrow account suspect, Mr James Rugemalira, has served in the Judiciary for many years. He is also a former Registrar of the East Africa Court of Justice (EACJ).