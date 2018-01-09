President Magufuli hold talks with Lowassa at State House

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Tuesday, January 10 held talks with former Chadema Presidential candidate Mr Edward Lowassa at the State House.

This is the first time that Mr Lowassa, who were defeated to the presidential race by President John Magufuli, is meeting him at the State House.

Speaking shortly after their closed door meeting, former Prime Minister said he is pleased to be welcomed by President Mugufuli and congratulated him on the work he is doing since he assumed office in November, 2015.

He commended the President for various development projects that the government has been undertaking. He cited the implementation of Stigler Gorge Hydro Power project along the Rufiji River Basin, establishment of new industries and the construction of standard gauge railway as among key projects, which are undertaken by the fifth phase government.

“I am pleased to have hold talks with the President and I am commending him for various development projects that his government has been undertaking; we must agree that he has been doing a great job,” said Mr Lowassa.

He added; “By implementing various projects, which include upgrading of the central railway line into standard gauge, the President must be commended because he has generated employment opportunities for majority of the youth.”

For his part, President Magufuli described Mr Lowassa as a good politician. According to him Mr Lowassa has served the country greatly, when he held various positions in the government.

“On various occasions Mr Lowassa requested to have a meeting with me and today I have met him… he told me what is in his head and I told him what is in mine,” said President Magufuli.