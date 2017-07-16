President Magufuli mourns Dr Mwakyembe’s wife

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli led other Tanzanians to mourn the death of Minister for Information, culture, sports and arts Dr Harrison Mwakyembe’s wife, who passed away on Saturday night.

Ms Linah Mwakyembe passed away at the Agha Khan Hospital, where she was admitted.

President Magufuli said he has been saddened by Ms Mwakyembe’s demise.

“I understand the pain you are going through right now…I pray to God to give you strength during this difficult time,” said President Magufuli.