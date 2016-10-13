President Magufuli mourns former Dar es Salaam mayor

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to the family of the former Dar es Salaam City Council Mayor the late Didas Masaburi, who died on Wednesday, October 12.

In a statement released Director of Presidential Communications Mr Gerson Msigwa, the president said he has been shocked and saddened by the news of Mr Masaburi demise.

“I know it is a very difficult time to the family of the late Mr Masaburi but I want you to know that we are mourning together; we have lost a very educated man whose contribution to the national development we will continue to honour,” the President was quoted as saying in the statement.

Mr Masaburi died on Wednesday, October 12 at Muhimbili National Hospital where he was admitted for about a week.